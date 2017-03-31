‘Higuain will handle Napoli return’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro believes Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain will take his controversial return to Napoli on Sunday in his stride.

Higuain is preparing to head back to the San Paolo for the first time since his €90m transfer to Juve from Napoli, but despite a hostile atmosphere awaiting the striker, Alex Sandro feels his colleague is experienced enough to handle the occasion.

“In addition to being a great champion, Higuain is an experienced player and can handle all the situations that he faces very well,” the left-back told Sky Sport Italia.

“He’s calm, preparing well and doing well in training. The match against Napoli is an important game like all the others, a challenge for three points, but it won’t be decisive.

“We’ll be playing against a strong team, who have a lot of quality. It’ll be a very good game.

“Napoli have good players, a great structure and a quality team, but we’ll face Napoli like we’ve faced everyone else.”

