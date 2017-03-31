‘Pjaca will recover 100 per cent’

By Football Italia staff

The surgeon who operated on Juventus winger Marko Pjaca assures “his career certainly won’t be compromised”.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 21-year-old had suffered a cruciate ligament injury while on Croatia duty, and he went under the knife today.

“The operation went well,” Pierpaolo Mariani told reporters outside the Villa Stuart clinic.

“Surgeries of this type are becoming routine now, even if they’re never easy. Pjaca’s career certainly won’t be compromised by this injury, the purpose of sports orthopaedics is to bring an athlete back to the same level.

“In the past there have been examples of players who have won World Cups and Scudetti. The first player I operated on was Aldair, and he won the World Cup six months later so you don’t have to worry.”

Croatia’s doctor has claimed that only 45 per cent of players come back the same as before after an ACL tear…

“Everyone has their own experience, the Croatian doctor will talk about his Croatian experience, and he’s reporting an average FIFA figure done by a Swedish author.

“I think his theory is incorrect though. Nine out of 10 times they return to playing. The player will probably be out for six months, but recovery is subjective in many cases.

“Whether it’s four or seven, the important thing is to follow a well-defined recovery program.

“The lad was tense today and yesterday, it’s clear that he’s disappointed to have suffered this injury.

“Any of us would be demoralised, but I think it’s normal. I can assure all Juve fans though that Pjaca will get back to his previous level.”

