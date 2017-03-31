Paredes ‘expecting Roma’s best’

By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes “expects the best” from Roma in the final two months of the season but warns “we mustn’t repeat our second half at Olympique Lyonnais”.

In a wide-ranging interview with Roma’s matchday programme for Saturday’s clash with Empoli, Paredes also reflected on his international prospects and his gratitude to the Tuscans, as well as the Giallorossi’s infamous collapse against Lyon in their Europa League last-16 first leg.

“The international break was a good opportunity to spend some quality time with my family and friends. When you play every three days, you get little time to spend with your children,” began the midfielder.

“I think it came at the right time. After our elimination by Lyon, we needed to win the game against Sassuolo and then get some rest. It was the best thing for us.

“There’s a nice group of Argentines here at Roma, but I also feel good with all my other teammates.

“I have a good relationship with the team, but I certainly spend more time with my countrymen.

“Expectations for the end of the season? I expect the best, both personally and for the group. We’ll try to win all the games that are remaining in order to finish as high as possible.

“Empoli next? I had a great year at Empoli. They’re a nice group with a very good Coach. I felt very good at Empoli so I must thank everyone there.

“What I took from my experience there? It was a city that loved me and treated me very well. My old teammates? I often speak with many of them.

“Martusciello [then assistant to Marco Giampaolo] believed in me from day one, I had a great season with him. He helped me so much, and I must thank him because he’s a great Coach and a great man.

“The national team? I often think about it. And I must say that Mr. Martusciello told me [I could play for Argentina] from the beginning.

“I’m calm and I try to do my best for Roma. If I do well here, I’ll have my chances.

“Empoli’s President saying I deserve to life the Champions League one day? I must thank him for his kind words about me. He was very nice to me. In short, everyone at Empoli helped me, from the President to my teammates.

“There are many risks against them. They could have the perfect game against us, so our job is to stay calm and take the result home.

“Overturning a 2-0 deficit against Lazio in the Coppa Italia? It’ll be very difficult. We have to score two goals to get back into the game, but we have to stay calm and think about the game before against Empoli, which is very important.

“We must get on the pitch as we did against Lyon at home. In my opinion, we had a great game but unfortunately we were eliminated.

“The blame, I think, rests with a bit of bad luck, but if we play like we did in the Europa League, we’ll definitely bring the result home.

“What we lacked in the Lyon tie? We gave time to Lyon, we gave them the second half of the game.

“If we had played like we did in the first half or the second leg, the final outcome would’ve been different.

“The fans’ support? For us, it’s very important when the fans are behind us. From the stands, they give us so much strength. I hope it continues to be so, even in the last few games of the season.

“Playing with two other central midfielders? I’m fine with it, [my position] doesn’t change much, although I must certainly be closer to the defence when we play with a three because the other two can go higher.

“What I can improve on? I still have to improve a lot in all aspects. I try to do what’s asked of me in training and I believe that if I continue to commit myself, I may have room for improvement.

“What Spalletti asks of me? He’s certainly asking me to improve in a defensive sense, to stay close to the defence and not leave many gaps, like when you play in a two.

“I try to do what the Coach asks of me and train every day according to his demands.

“Should I score more? Yes, maybe, but I’m not near my opponents’ goal often. Maybe it happens three or four times each game, but I try to take advantage.

“We must try to always play our game and continue doing so, like we know how. If we play our game and give our absolute all, we’ll bring the results home. After that, we mustn’t repeat what happened in the second half at Lyon…”

