Alex Sandro: ‘Napoli like any other’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro insists “the Napoli game is as important as any other”.

The Bianconeri face Maurizio Sarri’s side on Sunday night at Stadio San Paolo, in a match which is being billed as crucial for the Scudetto race. Click here for a match preview.

“The Napoli game is as important as any other,” Alex Sandro told Sky.

“That is it’s worth three points, we know we’ll face a strong team with a lot of quality. It will be a good game, but not a decisive one.

“Napoli have good players, a top structure and a quality team.

“I played with Allan in the Brazilian youth sector, he has a lot of strength and quality and he’s a very intelligent player.

“It will be a match between two great teams, it’ll be exciting for the players but also the fans.

“We’re expecting a fiery atmosphere, the city feels this match with passion and they’ll all be behind their team.”

