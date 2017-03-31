Vangioni: ‘Derby is special’

By Football Italia staff

Milan left-back Leonel Vangioni admits the Derby della Madonnina is “special” and compares it to River Plate vs Boca Juniors.

The Rossoneri face their city rivals, Inter, on Easter Saturday and although the match is two weeks away, the Argentinian is already looking forward to it.

“Every game matters because we want to get into Europe, but the derby is special,” Vangioni admitted, speaking to Milan TV.

“Boca-River is like Milan-Inter, these are fantastic games. When you start the season, the first thing you look for is the date of the derby.

“Everyone loves to play in it, because the world is watching and the fans are passionate. It excites me.”

