‘Gabbiadini happy in England but…’

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini is “really happy” at Southampton, says his agent, but “it’s impossible to predict the future”.

The forward joined the Saints from Napoli in January, and has scored six goals in his first give games in English football.

A groin injury forced him to pull out of the most recent Italy squad, but Gabbiadini’s agent says his client is happy in the Premier League for now.

“Manolo is really happy in England,” Silvio Pagliari told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“He’s had a devastating impact and he just needs to continue on this path. It’s impossible to predict the future though.

“He’s just thinking about recovering at the moment, because he picked up and injury in his best period, not to mention the national team.”

