Bernadeschi out with ankle pain

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have confirmed that Federico Bernardeschi will miss the Bologna game with ankle pain.

The winger hasn’t featured since the win over Cagliari on March 12, and will not be fit for the visit of the Rossoblu. Click here for a match preview.

“Federico Bernardeschi today trained alone again because of persistent pain in his left ankle, albeit doing athletic work needed to maintain athletic condition,” a statement on the Viola’s official website reads.

“During the next week we will perform a new assessment aimed at reducing the symptoms with specific sporting gestures, today only possible with localised infliltrative therapy.”

