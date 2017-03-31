De Rossi out for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti has named his Roma squad to face Empoli, with Daniele De Rossi ruled out.

The midfielder has a hematoma after going off injured during Italy’s friendly win over the Netherlands, and was considered a major doubt for the game. Click here for a match preview.

Today it has been confirmed that De Rossi will not be available for the match, but Nura Abdullahi has returned to the squad.

The Giallorossi face Lazio in the Coppa Italia Semi-Final second leg on Tuesday, so De Rossi faces a race against time to be fit.

Roma squad to face Empoli: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Nura, Manolas, Palmieri, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, Gerson, Perotti, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

