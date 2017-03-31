D’Ambrosio: ‘Thank you Ventura’

By Football Italia staff

Danilo D’Ambrosio thanks Giampiero Ventura for his Italy chance, and looks ahead to Inter-Sampdoria.

The full-back came on as a substitute in the 2-1 friendly win over the Netherlands, making his Azzurri bow at the age of 28.

“I want to thank Ventura for giving me the opportunity,” D’Ambrosio told Inter Channel.

“I also want to thank Stefano Pioli and my team-mates here because they’re the reason that I’ve made it to the national team.

“It’s a great feeling to be in the setup and be able to do my bit. Now it’s up to me to show I deserve more playing time with the national team through my performances in an Inter shirt.”

Monday night’s game with Sampdoria is a sell-out - click here for a match preview - and the defender says the Nerazzurri fans will provide extra motivation.

“That gives us an added boost. You realise that if we keep playing with the determination, hunger and desire we have been then the fans support us and show us more love.

“They want to see you working hard and that’s what we’ll try to do between now and the end of the season.”

