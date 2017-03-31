EDF: ‘Focused on Sassuolo’

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco insists “my mind is on Sassuolo”, despite rumours linking him with Fiorentina.

The Coach has been heavily linked with a move away from the Neroverdi in the summer, and has admitted he’d be interested in the Viola job.

“It’s been discussed a lot, but my mind is on Lazio and Sassuolo,” Di Francesco shrugged in his Press conference today.

“I think there are a lot of rumours in football, and something can be made out of things which aren’t there.

“Here there are many young people who can grow.”

The Neroverdi welcome Lazio to Mapei Stadium tomorrow evening, as the Aquile look to continue their European push. Click here for a match preview.

“Lazio have a lot of top-level players. [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic is a big surprise and he has everything to be a top player.

“Their most important player is probably [Lucas] Biglia, for the quality and balance that he brings to the team and the way he reads situations, a bit like [Francesco] Magnanelli is for us.

“Playing against Lazio should give us a lot of motivation, on an individual level but also in terms of the team.

“The players can’t make the mistake of thinking about showcasing their qualities without considering the team.”

