Reina still in doubt for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Pepe Reina is still in doubt for Napoli’s showdown with Juventus on Sunday night.

The Partenopei are looking to re-open the title race with a win at San Paolo, a match which will see Gonzalo Higuain return to Naples for the first time since his summer move to Juve. Click here for a match preview.

Goalkeeper Reina was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad with a calf injury, but it was thought he’d be ready to face the Bianconeri.

However, Premium Sport is reporting that he trained separately at Castel Volturno today, and will face a fitness test tomorrow.

In more positive news for Maurizio Sarri’s side, Elseid Hysaj and Marek Hamsik are fit and ready to play.

