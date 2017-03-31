Fiorentina get €1m from Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma have been ordered to pay Fiorentina a further €1m for Adem Ljajic after a transfer dispute.

The Serbian, who now plays for Torino, joined the Giallorossi for €11m plus another €4m in bonuses in the summer of 2013.

One of the bonuses was related to Champions League qualification, with the Viola due €1m if the capital club achieved that.

However, the Lupi maintained that the fee was only valid for the first season in which that happened.

Fiorentina disputed that, and today the FIGC has ruled in their favour, demanding that Roma pay €1m plus VAT, as well as €5,000 in costs.

