Milan closing moved forward?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest the sale of Milan could be moved forward a day, to Thursday April 13.

After a series of delays, Li Yonghong’s takeover of the Rossoneri appears to finally be reaching a conclusion, following investment from an American hedge fund.

A shareholders’ meeting has been called to officially ratify the sale on April 14, but this is a formality as holding company Fininvest controls 99.93 per cent of shares.

According to ANSA, the formal transfer of the shares could in fact take place the day before, to avoid further delays to the process.

Given that April 14 is Good Friday, the bureaucratic processes could be delayed, so doing it the day before will assure a smooth transition.

In addition, the number 14 is considered to be unlucky in Asia, so superstition dictates that the much-delayed sale should take place the day before.

