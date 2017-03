Serie B: Spal fall, Frosinone freeze

By Football Italia staff

Spal lost their second game in a row, falling to Avellino, while new leaders Frosinone snatched a last-gasp point at Cesena.

Avellino 1-0 Spal

Eusepi 49 (A)

Cesena 1-1 Frosinone

Cocco 21 (C), Mokulu 91 (F)

