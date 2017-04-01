Inter loan Gabigol to Atalanta?

By Football Italia staff

Inter could loan Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa to Atalanta as part of a new partnership between the two clubs.

Atalanta President Antonio Percassi confirmed this week that he visited China with Inter director Steven Zhang to tour the Suning Group facilities and discuss potential deals.

“This gives us an historic opportunity to go to China and develop more co-operation with Suning in future, not just in football.”

According to Tuttosport, that will include player exchanges making the most of Atalanta’s excellent youth academy, which already sent Roberto Gagliardini to San Siro in January.

In exchange, the Orobici can get potential stars on loan from Inter to help them develop, starting with Brazilian sensation Gabigol.

Suning and Inter paid €29.5m to buy Gabriel Barbosa from Santos in August, but he has managed just eight competitive games for the club, scoring one goal.

He has played a grand total of 81 minutes of Serie A football split into seven substitute appearances.

A loan next season to gain experience seems likely and Atalanta would be a good opportunity for both clubs.

