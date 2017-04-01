Agent: 'Rossi wants ambitious club'

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Rossi’s agent confirmed the Lazio and Genoa target “could absolutely return to Italy and is looking for an ambitious club.”

The 30-year-old forward has now recovered from his injury woes and spent this season on loan at Celta Vigo, scoring three goals in 26 competitive appearances.

His contract with Fiorentina expires in June, so he will be a free agent this summer.

“He could absolutely return to Italy,” agent Andrea Pastorello told GazzaMercato.

“I will go to see him in a couple of days and we’ll update each other on the situation. He’s fired up and really eager to prove his worth.

“Pepito has rediscovered his physical consistency and now the injuries are completely in the past. Rossi is now looking for a chance at an ambitious club that can make the most of his talents.”

According to GazzaMercato, Lazio are the favourites ahead of Genoa to swoop for Rossi next season.

