Martusciello: 'Face Roma like Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello wants his side to pick up where they left off against Napoli in tonight’s trip to Roma.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“The team is in good shape, but it was a complicated job because there were so many players absent on international duty,” said Martusciello in his Press conference.

Their last game before the break was a 3-2 loss to Napoli, but they had been trailing 3-0 and almost equalised at the death.

“We need to pick up where we left off from the second half of that Napoli game. In order to cause Roma problems, we must show determination united with the right tactical organisation.

“We’ve got to focus on picking up points anywhere we can, because we’re in the key moment of the campaign.”

The Tuscans are without suspended duo Andrea Costa and Assane Diousse.

“It goes without saying that Federico Barba is closest to Costa for characteristics, so he’ll be the replacement. On the left, I think Manuel Pasqual gives us the right guarantees.

“Levan Mchedlidze only started training properly on Thursday, but it’s positive that we have him on the bench. Giuseppe Bellusci had a back problem, but he’s fine now.”

