Chelsea view Kessie and Conti

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea scouts will reportedly be in Genoa tomorrow to view Atalanta pair Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Antonio Conte has sent two representatives to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Atalanta are the surprise outfit of this season and are still in the fight for European qualification, despite selling Roberto Gagliardini to Inter in January.

The players under the spotlight for Chelsea are reported to be 20-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie – dubbed the ‘new Yaya Toure’ – and 23-year-old right-back Conti.

Kessie is known to be a hot target for Roma, who are lining up a €28m proposal for the summer.

Conti is the most prolific defender in Serie A this season, scoring four goals with three assists in 25 appearances.

