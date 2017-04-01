Inter lay out Conte plans

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte has reportedly halted renewal talks with Chelsea, as Inter are offering him carte blanche on transfer strategy.

Yesterday his agent Federico Pastorello confessed “the objective is one of continuity, but if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs.”

Inter owners Suning Group have made no secret of their desire to sign Conte for next season as the big name to relaunch at San Siro.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Italy and Juventus Coach has put a halt to negotiations with Chelsea, as first he wants to see if they’ll keep stars such as Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa.

His current contract runs to June 2019, but on track to win the Premier League title in his first season, he could seek a new challenge at San Siro, which includes breaking the Serie A hegemony of his former club Juventus.

Conte confirmed he misses his family, who are still based in Italy, and will have to take that into account for next season.

Above all, Inter are prepared to promise carte blanche on the transfer strategy with a huge €200m war chest.

This includes the ability to recall Lele Oriali to the club, a former Inter player and director of sport who worked with Conte as Italy team manager.

While Stefano Pioli's results since taking over at Inter have been excellent, it's reported Conte is the only Coach they'd sack him for.

