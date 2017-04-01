Barcelona plans for Deulofeu

By Football Italia staff

Mundo Deportivo note Barcelona are increasingly likely to activate their €12m buy-back clause on Gerard Deulofeu, currently at Milan via Everton.

The 23-year-old grew up in the Blaugrana academy and never quite delivered on that early promise, but since joining the Rossoneri on loan in January has revitalised his career.

He scored one goal with three assists in nine Serie A games, but above all made his senior Spain debut against France in last week’s friendly, coming off the bench to earn a penalty and score a goal.

According to today’s edition of Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keeping a very close eye on his development at Milan.

They have an option to buy him back from Everton for €12m by June 30.

After that, Barça could either keep Deulofeu in the squad or sell him on at a profit.

By that stage, Milan should’ve completed the takeover by Yonghong Li with fresh funds available to keep the Spaniard.

