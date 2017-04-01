Evra calls Mandzukic to Marseille

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra has asked his former Juventus teammate Mario Mandzukic to join him at Olympique Marseille, claims L’Equipe.

The French veteran made the move to Marseille in the January transfer window.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, the 36-year-old has called Mandzukic to recommend the striker follow his footsteps.

They share the same agent and OM are looking for a new forward over the summer, so the Croatia international would fit the bill.

Mandzukic is getting more playing time at Juve since the move to a 4-2-3-1 formation, so he might not be tempted to leave if that situation remains the same.

He will turn 31 next month and is under contract in Turin until June 2019.

This season Mandzukic has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 36 competitive games for Juve, but rarely as a centre-forward.



