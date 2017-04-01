Roma 'not done yet' for Kessie

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta director Umberto Marino assures “it’s not done yet with Roma, as other Italian and foreign clubs are interested” in Franck Kessie.

There have been strong reports the midfielder was the subject of a new €28m offer from the Giallorossi, though Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal remain contenders.

“It’s not done yet with Roma, as other Italian and foreign clubs are interested. We have time to decide,” said Atalanta director general Marino at a publicity event in Milan.

Ivory Coast international Kessie isn’t the only Atalanta star making a splash on the market, as Chelsea and Napoli also sent scouts for full-back Andrea Conti.

“It makes us proud to know that our lads are of interest to the most important clubs in Europe. Conti is one of those born and raised in our youth academy, so there is no greater satisfaction than seeing them achieve career goals and play for the national team.”

