Extra bodyguards for Higuain

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain returns to face Napoli for the first time and Juventus are reportedly hiring two bodyguards per floor at their hotel.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Pipita has not been back to Naples since pushing through his €90m transfer to their arch rivals in Turin and the city is on high alert for tomorrow’s game.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Juve have taken the precaution of hiring some extra bodyguards for the occasion, ensuring there will be at least two per floor of the hotel.

The club has bought up 60 of the available 80 rooms in the hotel in Corso Vittorio Emanuele and the director of the venue said they would be “on lockdown.”

Many are curious to see how Higuain will be greeted at the Stadio San Paolo, as some intend to jeer every time he touches the ball, others to come together and blow a giant raspberry, while there are street sellers providing toilet paper with Higuain’s face on it.

Flyers have appeared around the city representing the Curva B section of the fans, who are urging for calm.

“Aside from diatribes tied to presumed traitors and those who have been betrayed, we remind everyone that this Curva is tied only to the shirt and its colours, so we renew our invitation to wear the symbol of belonging (scarves must be blue).

“In the next games that will see our team in action, we must show those scarves with pride. Puff out your Partenopei chest, because belonging is your prestige and this makes you bigger than any one champion.

“Chant loud and scarves aloft, we never let you down!”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.