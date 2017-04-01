NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Atalanta's Migliaccio to retire
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Giulio Migliaccio announced the time has come to retire at the end of the season and join the club as a director.

He will turn 36 in June and his contract is due to expire this summer.

“I am retiring. The moment has come and I leave Serie A as an Atalanta man,” he told L’Eco di Bergamo newspaper.

“Now I will go through the course to get certified as a director of sport so I can work for the club.

“I am in good shape, but I’ve been in Serie A for 13 years. I started out with Atalanta, so it feels right to finish here too and even better if I can get us into Europe.

“The club proposed this role as a director and that helped push me to this decision.”

