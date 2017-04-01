Atalanta's Migliaccio to retire

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Giulio Migliaccio announced the time has come to retire at the end of the season and join the club as a director.

He will turn 36 in June and his contract is due to expire this summer.

“I am retiring. The moment has come and I leave Serie A as an Atalanta man,” he told L’Eco di Bergamo newspaper.

“Now I will go through the course to get certified as a director of sport so I can work for the club.

“I am in good shape, but I’ve been in Serie A for 13 years. I started out with Atalanta, so it feels right to finish here too and even better if I can get us into Europe.

“The club proposed this role as a director and that helped push me to this decision.”

