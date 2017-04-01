Mihajlovic: 'Sluggish Toro intolerable'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic warned he “will no longer tolerate sluggish and half-***ed performances” as Torino take on Udinese.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I have a great deal of respect for Udinese. They know how to attack and defend well, you can see Gigi Del Neri’s approach, but in this instance they ought to be more afraid of us,” said Mihajlovic in his Press conference.

“We are playing on our own turf and need to resume from the way we held Inter to a draw, forgetting that 15 days have passed. We can’t keep doing everything at home and nothing away.

“I will no longer tolerate sluggish attitudes and half-***ed performances. We’ve always got to be at the right level. We can’t have a Champions League average on home turf and that of a relegation-threatened side on our travels. We lack balance and that is my fault.

“Our problem is we concede too many goals, but if we can end this season well, then overall it’s to be considered positive.

“Leandro Castan is ready, Mirko Valdifiori is about to return and next week Carlao will be training with the squad. I spoke to Adem Ljajic, Iago Falque, Juan Iturbe, Lucas Boye and Maxi Lopez to warn them I expect more. I let them understand my point of view.

“Iturbe only had one training session and therefore he’ll be on the bench.”

Torino are already looking to the future and this week signed defender Lyanco from Sao Paulo for €4m plus €2m bonuses.

“It is positive when a club moves early on the market, so there is a clear plan in place. Lyanco is a talented young player with great prospects.

“He has started training with us and the next few months will help him understand our habits, systems, language and the Coach who is a real ball-breaker.”

