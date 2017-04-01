NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Milan for Kolasinac and Musacchio
By Football Italia staff

Milan have verbal agreements for both Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac and Villarreal’s Mateo Musacchio, claims the Corriere dello Sport.

The Rossoneri are pushing forward with the Yonghong Li takeover expected to be completed by April 13 or 14.

This will spark a new era at the club, ending Silvio Berlusconi’s 31-year reign and opening up new transfer prospects.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Milan’s new directors have already reached verbal agreements with two defenders for next season.

The first is Schalke left-back Kolasinac, who will be a free agent in July when his contract expires and has also been linked with Juventus.

The other is Villarreal man Musacchio, who had already been close to the Rossoneri last season and is available for around €15m.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies