Milan for Kolasinac and Musacchio

By Football Italia staff

Milan have verbal agreements for both Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac and Villarreal’s Mateo Musacchio, claims the Corriere dello Sport.

The Rossoneri are pushing forward with the Yonghong Li takeover expected to be completed by April 13 or 14.

This will spark a new era at the club, ending Silvio Berlusconi’s 31-year reign and opening up new transfer prospects.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Milan’s new directors have already reached verbal agreements with two defenders for next season.

The first is Schalke left-back Kolasinac, who will be a free agent in July when his contract expires and has also been linked with Juventus.

The other is Villarreal man Musacchio, who had already been close to the Rossoneri last season and is available for around €15m.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.