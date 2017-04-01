Allegri: 'Napoli-Juve inner strength'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri told Juventus the “psychological aspect will be fundamental” against Napoli, but could retain the 4-2-3-1 despite injuries.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“The players are all back from international duty. Mario Mandzukic worked separately, Paulo Dybala in part with the team, so after today’s training session I’ll decide who to field,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Dybala returned from Argentina without many training sessions, he’s not in terrible condition, but not at his best either. Even if Dybala doesn’t play, we have others who stayed in Turin and improved their fitness levels.

“As for Mandzukic, he had this inflammation to his knee and we’ll see what happens. I want to wish all the best to Marko Pjaca, who has been really unlucky with the microfracture and then this serious ligament tear.”

Would Allegri change system if Dybala and Mandzukic were unavailable, scrapping the 4-2-3-1?

“I have not even thought about it yet. We have players like Juan Cuadrado who can play there, so it can still work.”

This is the first return to the Stadio San Paolo for Gonzalo Higuain, so what is the climate like for Juventus and Pipita?

“Juventus are accustomed to playing these games against sides who feel this is the match of their year. We hope it will remain a fair game and that we can show Italian football has gone into a new era of sporting behaviour.

“This will be a clash between first and third. I am fully convinced the Napoli fans will be there to support their team and set an example of great civility and fair play. That’s what it ought to be and we shouldn’t even be discussing this.

“This is a game that will be watched all over the world and we want it to be an example of enthusiasm and fair play both on and off the field.

“There’s no point denying Gonzalo spent three years at Napoli, where he was loved, but he made a professional choice and that has to be respected. It’s only normal he’ll be jeered, because he now plays for Juventus and they support Napoli.

“Unfortunately in Italy we live for controversy, blaming everyone else and finding excuses. I think everyone ought to look at their own houses.

“Tomorrow is an important match between first and third. We need great internal strength and above all the psychological aspect will be fundamental. Nothing that is said or done must remotely touch us. We have to be calm, happy and focused.

“We’ve played Napoli many times, Maurizio Sarri’s movements are largely the same, but there are some changes without Higuain and Arkadiusz Milik.

“Their great strength is playing hide-and-seek with defenders near the box, so we need to be very careful.”

Juve will return to the San Paolo on Wednesday for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, having beaten Napoli 3-1 in Turin.

“These are two completely different games. There are three points up for grabs tomorrow, next week a place in the Coppa Italia Final. We know it’s complicated, we’ve faced Napoli many times, so we need to be tough, but very calm,” added Allegri.

“Napoli are going through an excellent period of form, as are Roma, so in order to win the Scudetto we still need many more victories. Tomorrow’s game won’t be decisive for the title, no matter what happens, but the next few weeks are going to be decisive for Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

“We have everything we need here to prepare for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final, so it’s normal to return to Turin between the games.”

Allegri was asked whether he had used the break for international duty to meet with the club.

“Absolutely not. We have not met up, we’re not discussing next season, as there is plenty of time for that.”

This week Allegri was beaten to the Panchina d’Oro (Golden Bench) award for Coach of the season by Napoli boss Sarri. Was he upset by that?

“If I remember right, I voted for Eusebio Di Francesco at Sassuolo. Sarri deserved it, as he did great work at Empoli and then at Napoli.”

