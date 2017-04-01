NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Inter seek Handanovic alternatives
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United and Liverpool are targeting Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, so the Nerazzurri consider his replacement.

The Slovenia international has never played in the Champions League and wants to correct that as he turns 33 in July.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool and Manchester United have both approached Inter with a proposal for Handanovic, consistently one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in Serie A for several years now.

The dream replacement for Handa is Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, who is only 24 years old and has international experience, but his €35m price-tag is an issue.

Other alternatives include injury-prone Mattia Perin of Genoa and 23-year-old Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

