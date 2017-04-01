Antognoni: 'Viola think of EDF'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Giancarlo Antognoni hints they are “thinking about” Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco to replace Paulo Sousa.

While Sousa’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, it’s widely believed the Portuguese tactician will not renew it after failing to make an impact in Serie A, the Europa League or Coppa Italia.

“Sousa is doing well, despite the recent difficulties. We’ll see what happens,” Antognoni told Sky Sport Italia.

“There are many clubs interested in Di Francesco and in this situation Fiorentina could well be thinking about him too.”

The former midfielder was not very confident about Federico Bernardeschi’s future either.

“We can’t say he’ll remain at Fiorentina for life. At the moment he is the most representative player and I hope he can stay for a long time.”

