Zeman: 'Pescara are not a team'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman admits he’s disappointed at how little he’s changed Pescara ahead of the Milan meeting. “They don’t play like a team.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I will change out of sheer desperation,” said the Coach in his Press conference after four consecutive defeats.

“I’ll choose the formation tomorrow. We have the right players, but they do not work as a team. Football is simple – everyone defends and the midfield creates for the attack.

“Jean-Cristophe Bahebeck still moves for himself. Valerio Verre has quality, but doesn’t use it in the right way and rarely plays for the team.

“To be honest, I expected to have more of an influence when I arrived, but that has not been the case. The team has quality, but is accustomed to playing in a different style.

“We don’t have the right foundations to play my football. I am asking the lads for something very difficult, which is Serie A safety.”

“I hope that facing Milan will give them the motivation to give their all. We always have a chance, especially on home turf.”

It’s a reunion between Zeman and his former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella.

“I made (President Franco) Sensi buy him for Roma, but then I wasn’t able to really work with him.”

Above all, Milan hitman Gianluca Lapadula returns to face his old club Pescara after helping them to promotion last season.

“Lapadula is the kind of player who can fit into my vision of football.”

