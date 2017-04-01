Bernardeschi: 'Inspired by CR7'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi discussed his “rare” ankle injury and why he is “inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic.”

The versatile figure has again been ruled out of tomorrow’s match with Bologna, having already missed international duty with this ankle problem.

“I am trying to recover as soon as possible, because I want to be here for these last nine games of the season,” Bernardeschi told Sky Sport Italia.

“My injury is somewhat rare, as it’s an internal bruise to the bone of the ankle and that requires time to fully heal. I am angry that I had to miss the Italy matches too.

“I’m so happy to be a part of that young squad and this important Italy generation coming through. It’s been a long time since we’ve had so many talented young players available.”

While Bernardeschi has made the step up to senior Italy level, Sassuolo hero Domenico Berardi remains with the Under-21 side.

“We get along really well and speak often. He’s more of a wide player in the attack, whereas I like to move around behind the strikers, like a trequartista.

“I adapt to more or less everything and I think that’s essential in modern football. Thanks to playing at as full-back for Fiorentina, I learned new things and was able to take part in Euro 2016. I worked hard and the results arrived.

“My objective is to improve every day, as I have so much to prove. It takes hard work to achieve results and ignore off the field distractions.

“I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, who really constructed his talent with a great work ethic. Leo Messi, on the other hand, is a natural talent.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.