Pioli: 'No limits for Inter'

Stefano Pioli insists Inter “must not set limits for ourselves” ahead of the Sampdoria game and hopes Argentina call Mauro Icardi.

“We must not set limits for ourselves, as we’ve got the quality to play every game with a chance of winning,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“If we win them all, we can hope for an important result. It’ll be difficult, but we need to give our best in every training session and every match.

“We tried to use the break for international duty in the best way, working on quality rather than quantity. We need to improve the way we develop situations, our finishing and how we play off the ball.”

Icardi stayed in Milan during the break, as he was again snubbed by struggling Argentina. There are reports their Coach Edgardo Bauza will be fired on Monday, which could open the door for Icardi’s recall.

“As a Coach I want to have players who are motivated and happy. Mauro looks motivated and happy, so that’s fine, but of course I know full well how important it could be for him to get called by Argentina. The key thing is that he maintains this attitude.

“We are at a stage of the season where we need to concentrate only on the present and not make predictions or evaluate where we are right now. There are only nine games left this season.”

Sampdoria visit San Siro on Monday night without injured Luis Muriel, so Inter transfer target Patrik Schick is expected to start.

“Samp play good football, Marco Giampaolo always has a lot of quality in his teams. We know their characteristics. We have to rely on our own strengths, our grit and determination.

“Every game is an opportunity to prove ourselves in front of our fans.”

