Reina major doubt for Napoli-Juve

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina is increasingly unlikely to recover in time for Napoli-Juventus. “It’s up to him, he’ll realise if he’s fit,” said Maurizio Sarri.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The goalkeeper left international duty with Spain early due to a calf injury and up until this afternoon the sensations were positive.

However, the official club radio station reported that he is “only 65 per cent likely” to start in goal tomorrow night.

“The decision is up to him, he’ll realise if he’s fit or not,” added Coach Sarri in a Press conference.

“Tests results can well be comforting, but it’s also about how the lad feels. If he is efficient enough to play, then we’ll evaluate it.

“As I said, it depends on him. Reina has great experience and intelligence.”

It would be a massive blow for Napoli to lose 34-year-old Reina, as understudy Rafael has played only one game all season – January’s 3-1 Coppa Italia victory over Spezia.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.