Sousa: 'Fiorentina offered new deal'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa shrugged off “gossip” about his future and insists Fiorentina “already offered a contract renewal twice.”

The Viola host Bologna on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Sousa is widely expected to leave this summer and there were reports director Pantaleo Corvino met with Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco this week.

“The director has already offered a contract renewal twice,” declared Sousa in his Press conference. “We had dinner over at my place last night to talk about the future.

“I told him that it’s important to wait, both on the length of the proposal and the project. We will analyse it fully at the right time.

“I don’t partake in gossip, so there’s really no point asking me about these things. I know full well that there is always speculation in football.”

Gonzalo Rodriguez is suspended tomorrow, while Matias Vecino and Federico Bernardeschi are injured.

“Bologna are a team in good shape who play well. I like their style, as they play it both short and long at the same time. Even when they went down to 10 men against us last time, they still maintained the same tactical principles.

“It’ll be a match between two sides with differing principles, but who both want to win the game. Our work is focused on continual improvement, so that’s the motivation to always give more.

“Every game is different and a new opportunity for us all to show what we can do.”

Fiorentina squad for Bologna: Astori, Badelj, Chiesa, Cristoforo, De Maio, Hagi, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Olivera, Sanchez, Salcedo, Saponara, Satalino, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Borja Valero

