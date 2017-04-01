NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Pirlo wants to play Napoli-Juve
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo confessed Sunday night’s Napoli-Juventus is “the kind of match you really want to play in.”

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo tomorrow at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is going to be a fascinating and delicately-poised game for sure,” the New York City FC midfielder told Sky Sport Italia.

“There will be tension because it’s an important encounter and of course there’s Gonzalo Higuain’s return to Napoli.

“This is the kind of match you really want to play in, but right now I am here and enjoying myself in MLS.

“Napoli play very well, last season Maurizio Sarri brought his playing style to a big club. Watching them play is really a feast for the eyes.

“However, Juve have the stronger squad, proving that last season, in the current campaign and they will be the strongest for a few years yet.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies