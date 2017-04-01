Pirlo wants to play Napoli-Juve

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo confessed Sunday night’s Napoli-Juventus is “the kind of match you really want to play in.”

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo tomorrow at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is going to be a fascinating and delicately-poised game for sure,” the New York City FC midfielder told Sky Sport Italia.

“There will be tension because it’s an important encounter and of course there’s Gonzalo Higuain’s return to Napoli.

“This is the kind of match you really want to play in, but right now I am here and enjoying myself in MLS.

“Napoli play very well, last season Maurizio Sarri brought his playing style to a big club. Watching them play is really a feast for the eyes.

“However, Juve have the stronger squad, proving that last season, in the current campaign and they will be the strongest for a few years yet.”

