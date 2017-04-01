Gasp: 'Genoa not like other games'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini wants Atalanta to push for European qualification, but admits it can’t be “like other games” as they visit Genoa.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We’re going into the sprint finish for Europe now, so we’ve got to hold on tight and give it our all for a few more weeks,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

This will be a return to Marassi for Gasperini, who had two different stints with the Grifone.

“Undoubtedly it cannot be like other games for me and there will be some strong emotions, but after that I will focus entirely on the match.

“It is always tough at Genoa, but this is an important game for us and we want to resume where we left off before the break for international duty.

“We need to stay up in the top places so that we can then attempt the final sprint over the line.”

It was an eventful break for Atalanta, who saw Andrea Petagna and Leonardo Spinazzola make their senior Italy debuts.

“This is gratifying for everyone and I’ll add in Roberto Gagliardini, who was with us for the first half of the season. We allowed these lads to touch the sky and are very proud of that.

“Remo Freuler also deserved his call-up for Switzerland, who are a tough team to get into.”

