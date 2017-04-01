Verona got back on track in Trapani and Benevento crushed Spezia, but there were only two home wins today and six for the visitors.
Ascoli 1-2 Carpi
Cacia 40 (A), Gagliolo 44 (C), Sabbione 87 (C)
Sent off: Almici 83 (A)
Brescia 2-2 Entella
Moscati 18 (E), Ferrante 53 (B), Caputo 74 (E), Iacobucci og 94 (B)
Latina 0-2 Cittadella
Strizzolo 60 (C), Chiaretti 78 (C)
Novara 1-2 Ternana
Palombo 54, 84 (T), Calderoni 78 (N)
Perugia 1-0 Vicenza
Mustacchio 88 (P)
Sent off: Adejo 93 (V)
Pisa 0-1 Salernitana
Rosina 72 (S)
Pro Vercelli 1-0 Bari
Emmanuello 31 (PV)
Spezia 1-3 Benevento
Piccolo 12 (S), Ceravolo pen 38 (B), Melara 81 (B), Ciciretti 90 (B)
Saved penalty: Granoche 94 (S)
Trapani 0-2 Verona
Pazzini 54 (V), Luppi 94 (V)
Avellino 1-0 Spal
Eusepi 49 (A)
Cesena 1-1 Frosinone
Cocco 21 (C), Mokulu 91 (F)
