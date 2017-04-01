Serie B: Verona close on leaders

By Football Italia staff

Verona got back on track in Trapani and Benevento crushed Spezia, but there were only two home wins today and six for the visitors.

Ascoli 1-2 Carpi

Cacia 40 (A), Gagliolo 44 (C), Sabbione 87 (C)

Sent off: Almici 83 (A)

Brescia 2-2 Entella

Moscati 18 (E), Ferrante 53 (B), Caputo 74 (E), Iacobucci og 94 (B)

Latina 0-2 Cittadella

Strizzolo 60 (C), Chiaretti 78 (C)

Novara 1-2 Ternana

Palombo 54, 84 (T), Calderoni 78 (N)

Perugia 1-0 Vicenza

Mustacchio 88 (P)

Sent off: Adejo 93 (V)

Pisa 0-1 Salernitana

Rosina 72 (S)

Pro Vercelli 1-0 Bari

Emmanuello 31 (PV)

Spezia 1-3 Benevento

Piccolo 12 (S), Ceravolo pen 38 (B), Melara 81 (B), Ciciretti 90 (B)

Saved penalty: Granoche 94 (S)

Trapani 0-2 Verona

Pazzini 54 (V), Luppi 94 (V)

Avellino 1-0 Spal

Eusepi 49 (A)

Cesena 1-1 Frosinone

Cocco 21 (C), Mokulu 91 (F)

