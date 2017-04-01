Pirlo admires young Italy side

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo is impressed with the new Italy midfield coming through and Gianluigi Donnarumma “is the goalkeeper of the future.”

The New York City FC star spoke to Sky Sport Italia after another group of Azzurri were given their senior debuts in victories over Albania and the Netherlands.

“I like this new Italy side, as some really interesting young players are coming through, we’ve got new faces making their mark and they are all impressive,” said Pirlo.

“Roberto Gagliardini and Danilo D’Ambrosio of Inter are doing really well and playing positive football.”

Milan shot-stopper Donnarumma started in the 2-1 friendly win in the Netherlands, the youngest ever senior Italy goalkeeper.

“He is the goalkeeper of the future.”

