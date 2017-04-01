Reina anxiety grows for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s fitness is a huge concern for Napoli ahead of Juventus, as again today he did not take part in the full training session.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Reina pulled out of international duty with Spain this week due to a calf problem.

At first it seemed as if this was only a slight issue and would heal quickly, but he is continuing to struggle.

Napoli announced this afternoon that Reina again did not take part in the full training session.

The official club radio station warned there was only a 65 per cent chance that Reina will be able to start on Sunday evening.

His replacement, Rafael, has not played in Serie A this season, making just one appearance in the Coppa Italia against Spal in January.

Lorenzo Tonelli and Emanuele Giaccherini also did not take part in the full training session today.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.