NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Lazio comeback sinks Sassuolo
By Football Italia staff

Lazio completed the comeback to beat Sassuolo with Ciro Immobile’s strike and a bizarre own goal, but were saved by the woodwork in stoppages.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are in the thick of the race for a Champions League spot and showed resilience by recovering from a goal down to conquer the Mapei Stadium.

Domenico Berardi broke his drought that had lasted since August by converting a penalty after he was brought down by Thomas Strakosha.

However, Immobile’s angled drive got them back on level terms and late on Cristian Lombardi’s cross took a double ricochet off Francesco Acerbi and Andrea Consigli.

Sassuolo’s luck was well and truly out, as in stoppages Lorenzo Pellegrini’s header struck the frame of the goal.

