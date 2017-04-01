Lazio comeback sinks Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Lazio completed the comeback to beat Sassuolo with Ciro Immobile’s strike and a bizarre own goal, but were saved by the woodwork in stoppages.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are in the thick of the race for a Champions League spot and showed resilience by recovering from a goal down to conquer the Mapei Stadium.

Domenico Berardi broke his drought that had lasted since August by converting a penalty after he was brought down by Thomas Strakosha.

However, Immobile’s angled drive got them back on level terms and late on Cristian Lombardi’s cross took a double ricochet off Francesco Acerbi and Andrea Consigli.

Sassuolo’s luck was well and truly out, as in stoppages Lorenzo Pellegrini’s header struck the frame of the goal.

