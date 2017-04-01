Immobile: 'Lazio history of hitmen'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile admits Lazio didn’t play at their best despite the 2-1 win at Sassuolo, but he’s glad to be part of Aquile history.

Domenico Berardi’s penalty had opened the scoring at the Mapei Stadium, but Immobile’s angled drive and a strange Francesco Acerbi own goal turned it around.

“At times the season has games like this, against tough and organised sides. It certainly wasn’t easy, but we played as a team – above all in the second half – and took the points home,” Immobile told Sky Sport Italia.

“The game with Udinese before the break for international duty wasn’t great either. We weren’t as tight and sharp as we usually were, but as soon as we get united and play like Lazio, we’re hard to beat.”

This was his 20th goal of the season, which not only means he gets a €200,000 bonus on his contract, but Immobile is also the most prolific striker for Lazio in the Claudio Lotito era.

“Lazio’s history is made up of great centre-forwards like Hernan Crespo and Tommaso Rocchi, even going back to Bruno Giordano, so I wanted to continue this tradition and I am managing it thanks to my teammates and the fans.”

On Tuesday Lazio face Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-final and have a 2-0 first leg lead to protect.

“It’s important to do well, have that fire in our eyes and fight for every ball. We know Roma are an excellent side who will fight to the end to overturn the result and we can’t do any less.”

