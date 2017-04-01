NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Mario Rui: 'Special night for me'
By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui admits it is “a very special game against my former club” as he starts for Roma against Empoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“It’s a very special game for me up against my former club. I’ll see many friends who I really miss, so yes, it’s a special night,” he told Roma TV.

“We’ve got to fight hard and give 100 per cent to earn the three points. I saw everyone do really well in training, though obviously those on international duty only just arrived.

“We have everything it takes for a great game this evening.”

