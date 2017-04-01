Mario Rui: 'Special night for me'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui admits it is “a very special game against my former club” as he starts for Roma against Empoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s a very special game for me up against my former club. I’ll see many friends who I really miss, so yes, it’s a special night,” he told Roma TV.

“We’ve got to fight hard and give 100 per cent to earn the three points. I saw everyone do really well in training, though obviously those on international duty only just arrived.

“We have everything it takes for a great game this evening.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.