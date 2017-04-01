Inzaghi: 'Felipe Anderson was wrong'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi told off Wesley Hoedt and Felipe Anderson for their irritable responses. “The substitutes won Lazio the game” at Sassuolo.

Ciro Immobile cancelled out a Domenico Berardi penalty, but substitute Cristian Lombardi’s cross-shot was turned into his own net by Francesco Acerbi for the 2-1 victory.

“We got a lot of passes wrong, Sassuolo are an organised side who pressed us and that made things worse,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Having said that, if it weren’t for Paolo Cannavaro’s miracle goal-line clearance, we would’ve finished the half in the lead.

“The lads off the bench made a big impression and we got a very important victory. On the penalty, Thomas Strakosha mistimed his run off the line, then Gregoire Defrel had that great chance, but after that we largely took control.”

Hoedt was visibly upset at his substitution and on the bench threw his shirt, while Felipe Anderson just walked straight into the locker room.

“The substitutes weren’t happy. I was a player and I wasn’t happy when I got substituted either, but I tried to analyse what went wrong and the mistakes I made,” noted Inzaghi.

“When they see themselves back on camera, they will understand that they were wrong. For example, Felipe Anderson was wrong to go straight down the tunnel, because Lombardi spent so much time on the bench watching him this season and he came on with 20 decisive minutes.

“I often tell the lads that those who play for 20 minutes are every bit as important as those who play 90. Today the substitutes won us the game.”

Lazio are still very much in the running for a top three finish and didn’t rest stars ahead of the Coppa Italia semi-final with Roma, where they have a 2-0 first leg lead to protect.

“Right now my head is exclusively on Tuesday. I didn’t calculate who to rest, as I knew how difficult it would be here against Sassuolo and the points were worth double.”

