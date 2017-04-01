EDF: 'Sick of losing this way'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is “sick of losing this way” after Sassuolo fumbled another lead for their 2-1 defeat to Lazio. “I’ll think about my future.”

Domenico Berardi had broken his goal drought that had lasted since August by converting a penalty, but Ciro Immobile’s angled drive and an unlucky ricochet off Francesco Acerbi turned it around.

“This game is a microcosm of our campaign, but it’s our fault,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium following a sixth consecutive home defeat in all competition.

“It makes me angry that at times my team seems to settle and rest on its laurels. These errors show the lack of maturity in these players. We are in charge of our own destiny.

“The performance was good, the determination was excellent, but this season incidents like the crossbar at the end or the own goal punish us.

“When you have such a great first half, you can’t score just one goal and risk conceding two. My defence had very little to do and evidently got complacent. Perhaps we think we’ve become good and need these wake-up calls.”

Di Francesco has been heavily linked with a move to Fiorentina or even Roma next season.

“We have to meet up and talk about the future. I have two years on my contract, so we’re talking about nothing. Will I stay? I’ll think about it.

“I don’t want to talk about the future, as I am still angry at this game. We play really well and continue to lose, so I am fed up of losing like this.

“We make too many naïve mistakes and games like that against Lazio should be finished when you have the chance. We deserved the equaliser at the end, but you saw Lorenzo Pellegrini’s header hit the woodwork. This is our season.

“Our results have been deteriorating, but not the performances, so we’ve got to improve those errors. The only positive is that Berardi was back on target.”

