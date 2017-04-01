Dzeko double downs Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko bagged a brace to give Roma a relatively comfortable 2-0 win, but Empoli were denied a penalty in the opening minutes.

The Giallorossi striker took his seasonal tally to 23 Serie A goals, 33 in 43 games in all competition.

At 33 in a single season, that is a club record for Roma, beating the 32 amassed by Francesco Totti, Rodolfo Volk and Pedro Manfredini.

He turned in the first using his knee from a deflected corner, then fired home after a Mohamed Salah knockdown at the back post.

However, Empoli should’ve had a penalty in the opening minutes when Wojciech Szczesny brought down Mame Thiam, as the forward was incorrectly flagged offside.

This result piles more pressure on Napoli and Juventus when they go head-to-head tomorrow evening.

It represents a seventh consecutive defeat for the Tuscans.

