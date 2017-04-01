Dzeko: 'Roma did our job'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko’s brace defeated Empoli tonight, now he hopes Roma can put pressure on Napoli and Juventus, then reach the Coppa Italia Final.

The Bosnian bagged both goals in this evening’s 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, which puts them in a strong position as tomorrow night it’s Napoli-Juventus.

“We did our job, now we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” he told Mediaset Premium.

After that, on Tuesday night there’s the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio.

“We lost the first leg 2-0 and that makes it a very, very difficult result, because if we concede one, then we have to score four. We’ll do everything we can to reach the Final.”

Luciano Spalletti said yesterday that he will leave Roma if he fails to win silverware, so does that add extra pressure?

“The Coach said that, but maybe he could leave even if we win. Who knows?”

