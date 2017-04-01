Martusciello saw impressive Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Coach Giovanni Martusciello felt Empoli “put in a good performance and unfortunately emerged defeated again” to Roma.

An Edin Dzeko goal in each half sent Empoli to a 2-0 defeat, their seventh on the trot.

“It was a good performance and unfortunately yet again we emerge defeated regardless. I saw what I wanted to see, the result was disappointing, but we must continue believing in ourselves," Martusciello told Mediaset Premium.

“The season is not over yet, we’ve got to limit the negatives and build on the positives. The only way to solve our issues are with work on the training ground and also the joy of our football.

“Unfortunately we are struggling to score goals, but the important thing is that we do create the chances.”

Mame Thiam should’ve had a penalty in the opening minutes when brought down by Wojciech Szczesny and incorrectly flagged offside.

“The referee and linesman said offside, so what we say is irrelevant. It was going so quickly, they have to make these decisions in complicated situations in a fraction of a second.

“There’s no point causing controversy, as in my view the referees are part of the game and always have been part of football. Players make mistakes, so do Coaches and naturally referees too.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.