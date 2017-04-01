Spalletti: 'My fault if Roma fail'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti reiterated that if he doesn’t win, it is right to leave Roma because “evidently I haven’t done the right work with their potential.”

Edin Dzeko’s double proved enough to see off Empoli 2-0, setting a new record with 33 competitive goals in a single season for the club.

It’s a result that puts them in a strong position, as tomorrow night Napoli and Juventus go head-to-head.

“I’d say we had a few difficulties, especially in the first half, but in the second we did better and the victory is thoroughly deserved,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“First of all we had to do well and win the game. We did half that, as we got the points. At times we pay too much attention to the other results and forget to get our own first.

“Tomorrow there will be strong teams, strong Coaches and solid systems, so we’ll see what happens at the final whistle.

“I would’ve gladly gone to the San Paolo tomorrow, because it’s a spectacle and a great game that is good for everyone to watch. I was advised it’d be a problem to attend in person, though.”

Would Roma prefer Napoli to falter so they can secure second place or for Juventus to slip up and re-open the Scudetto race?

“We always look forward in the table to those in front of us, just like in the road, but naturally if there’s an accident, you have to be careful you don’t get rammed from the rear.”

The Giallorossi face Lazio on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia semi-final, having lost the first leg 2-0.

Spalletti said he will leave Roma if he doesn’t “win,” but the club is eager to hold on to him with a new contract.

“Tuesday is absolutely decisive for us, there’s no denying it. If we had lost today or got a negative result, imagine trying to motivate the side tomorrow morning and focusing them on studying errors and learning what to do next?

“Clearly the derby has a special sensation to it, but the most difficult period is after tonight’s game and ahead of kick-off on Tuesday.

“Leandro Paredes had an excellent game, the kind that proves to me he’s ready to play on Tuesday. If Daniele De Rossi doesn’t recover, I know that I have someone to rely on. Kevin Strootman rested today. Bruno Peres, the more he runs, the happier he is.

“We did better with Clement Grenier on the field today, as he connects the midfield to the attack and his timing is excellent when running at the opposition defence. Dzeko’s confidence is sky high after his two goals.”

Spalletti was asked about his future and again seemed irritated at the constant questioning along these lines.

“There is a rapport, which is mine and not yours. It’s an issue of consistency here. We went out of the Europa League, where we could’ve done more.

“If we don’t win, we’ll build something else next season – what kind of thinking is that? I don’t lie to my players, I tell them the truth: that they are strong, they ought to win and if they fail then it’s our own fault and I include myself in that.

“Now we’re going into a fundamental match. Lazio have the advantage, they are in good shape and we’ll see what happens.

“In the five minutes before going out there, I tell the squad that they are strong and ought to win, they have the quality to win, so if they don’t then evidently I haven’t done the right work to make the most of their potential, so it’s only right then that I walk away.”

