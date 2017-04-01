Szczesny denies Wenger snub

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny hit back at suggestions he would not return to Arsenal if Arsene Wenger remained.

The shot-stopper is in his second season of a loan deal at the Stadio Olimpico and performed some tough saves in tonight’s 2-0 win over Empoli.

“The only objective today was three points, which we got. I am happy we got a clean sheet and it was probably the best way to prepare for the derby,” the goalkeeper told Pagine Romaniste.

This week Polish legend Zibi Boniek said that Szczesny wouldn’t come back to Arsenal if current manager Wenger was still on the bench.

“Boniek speaks about a lot of things, including a dinner that never happened, so I don’t know what to say about Boniek’s comments.”

When pressed on his future and the pressure of Brazil Number 1 Alisson wanting more playing time at Roma, Szczesny remained unperturbed.

“First of all, it’s right that Alisson wants to play and he will play on Tuesday (in the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio). I don’t look past the next three days, so my job now is to help Alisson prepare for that game.”

Tomorrow night there is Napoli-Juventus, so does he hope for a Napoli win to re-open the Scudetto race or a Juve victory so they can consolidate second?

“I am not cheering on anybody. I’ll watch it as a game of football, as a neutral. Whether I hope Napoli or Juventus win, it won’t change anything.”

