Post new comment

This year's Napoli-Juventus will be particularly bitter, notes Andrea Tallarita , but the two sides are too different to ever meet peacefully.

A Napoli fan walks into a bar with his face all bashed and bruised, so the bartender asks: 'What happened to you?' The Azzurro says: 'I called Gonzalo Higuain a shameless mercenary.' So the barman says: 'Well, and what did he do?' And the fan: 'He hit me with his sack of gold ingots.'

The joke requires a little tweaking, but otherwise it's a remarkably accurate synopsis of the relationship between Napoli and Juventus this season. The club from Turin have indeed been slapping their southern rival in the face (and not them alone, really) with the clout of their financial resources.

Nor was the forceful purchase of the Partenopei champion and hero Higuain a one-off case. If anything, it is the perpetuation of a long tradition: from Dino Zoff and José Altafini in the 70s, all the way to Ciro Ferrara and Fabio Cannavaro in the 90s, fans in the South have had to watch as many of their champions ditched the blue and ended up in black and white.

Some did not get there directly, like Cannavaro, who played for Parma and Inter first. But the motor of the transition was always the same, even as the motivations differed. Juventus fans like to rationalise the anger of their rivals by talking about games and performances, but in truth, their club has been slapping the Vesuviani in the face with that sack of gold ingots for a very long time.

Similarly, Napoli fans talk of refereeing controversies and alleged corruption when asked why they dislike Juventus. But that too is linked to the lop-sided financial relationship between the two, which goes to the heart of the acrimony ahead of tonight's game.

From this particular perspective, the matter of the Scudetto race is in fact not very significant. Side-liners Roma are probably going to be the club most interested in the competitive implications (the difference may seem petty, but an eight-point gap at this stage of the season is a lot easier to negotiate than one of 10 points).

It will be a good fight for Napoli, the type that is always worth fighting, even should they play for nothing but their honour. The pitch alone is where a team can redeem the insult of a rival's financial supremacy, where they can fix that rigged fight on the market. It's the place where, if you can pull off a win, all of the other differences stop mattering.

And to throw more fuel on the fire, there's the return of Higuain, the new core 'ngrato (ungrateful heart). He picked up a few boos in the first leg of the game, especially after he scored the winner in that first leg in Turin. But the San Paolo will verily come down with blasphemous howls every single time he touches the ball. One can only hope the ball-boys are wearing earplugs.

Though this year the rivalry may be more incandescent than usual, there's reason to believe this wouldn't be a quiet game – much less a meaningless one – regardless of what had happened on the market or what difference there were in the standings.

The financial supremacy of Juventus isn't an accident, but an expression of the radical difference that underscores these two clubs. The Bianconeri are utterly global and self-sustaining: they are the owners of their own stadium, and they recently chose to be represented by a minimalistic, a-historical new logo. The Partenopei are utterly local, still rooted in their oldest icons and traditions, chronically entangled with the realities of their arcane city.

That Maurizio Sarri's club are able to compete at all whilst running on such an outdated football business model is a small miracle in and of itself (some, at this historical juncture, may call it a challenge to the establishment). In the same way that Turin and Naples are about as contrasting a pair of cities as you can find in Italy, so Juventus and Napoli are the opposite of each other in almost every way that matters.

Maybe this could be turned into a joke of its own, with the two clubs walking into a bar. One would be a pale, gangly, tall man in a dark suit who speaks in a low voice and orders the year's most fashionable cocktail from Dubai. The other would be a raucous, sun-struck chain-smoker who yells when he talks and demands two fingers of Elisir di Bacco Polito.

You can leave Higuain out of this one. You can drop the pretext of the anti-southern racism and the anti-northern conspiracy theories. You already know that the tall and the raucous man will be fighting outside in the street long before the joke reaches the punch-line, because conflict is the only dialogue they know. Not that a football game is ever a brawl. Except, of course, when it is.

